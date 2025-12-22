Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoNation (AN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoNation (NYSE: AN):

12/15/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – AutoNation had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – AutoNation is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – AutoNation was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

