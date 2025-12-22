Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE: KW):

12/18/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Kennedy-Wilson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

