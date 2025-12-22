Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 130,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 55,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Silver Grail Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

