Beazer Homes USA (BZH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH):

12/15/2025 – Beazer Homes USA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Beazer Homes USA was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Beazer Homes USA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Beazer Homes USA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Beazer Homes USA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Beazer Homes USA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Beazer Homes USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

