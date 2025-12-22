Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) COO Sells $531,472.26 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVVGet Free Report) COO Jubran Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SVV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 779,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,971. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -921.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Savers Value Village by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Wall Street Zen lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

