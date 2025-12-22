Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) COO Sells $531,472.26 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) COO Jubran Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SVV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 779,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,971. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -921.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Savers Value Village by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Wall Street Zen lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

