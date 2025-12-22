RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth Buys 5,058 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 5,058 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $73,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,217.98. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 5,558 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $80,479.84.

On Monday, November 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,642 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $96,574.68.

On Friday, November 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 7,045 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $102,152.50.

On Thursday, November 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,664 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,494.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,026.00.

RMI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver tax-exempt income through diversified exposure to U.S. municipal securities. The fund is structured as a non-diversified, interval fund and primarily caters to investors pursuing high-quality, tax-advantaged income from state and local government obligations.

RMI employs an opportunistic, value-oriented investment process, focusing on both traditional investment-grade bonds and specialized niches within the municipal market.

