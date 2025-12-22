Brian Mitts Sells 8,452 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $237,078.60. Following the sale, the director owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,166.40. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 18th, Brian Mitts sold 24,296 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $700,939.60.

On Friday, October 31st, Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,600.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,355. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -110.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

