Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $11,607.80 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $11,607.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,712.40. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Robert Kelleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $754,890.30.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $221,069.30.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. 2,124,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,923,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $199,918,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 276.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,403,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

