Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 63,045 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,870,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Mente sold 78,619 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $2,262,654.82.

On Thursday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $3,041,020.08.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 23,152 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $600,562.88.

RVLV stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $29.71. 1,060,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.84. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

