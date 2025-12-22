A/S Genmab Acquires 66,264 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) major shareholder A/S Genmab acquired 66,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $6,427,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,013,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,267,305. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 18th, A/S Genmab bought 212,177 shares of Merus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $20,581,169.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, A/S Genmab acquired 150,795 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $14,627,115.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, A/S Genmab acquired 120,752 shares of Merus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $11,712,944.00.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.06. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $97.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Merus by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in Merus by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Merus by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its proprietary Biclonics® platform, Merus engineers fully human bispecific antibodies designed to engage immune cells and tumor targets simultaneously. The company’s research efforts are aimed at creating novel therapies with optimized potency, selectivity and safety profiles.

The Merus pipeline encompasses multiple Biclonics candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

