BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX) Director Sells $143,022.72 in Stock

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fairbairn sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $143,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6.52. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Stock Performance

BTX stock remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Monday. 1,055,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $395.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE: BTX) is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund’s governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust’s stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

