Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 200,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,482.07. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Frank Slootman sold 7,728 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $1,641,813.60.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,993 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $445,056.83.

Snowflake stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.53. 2,771,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,403. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, providing fresh buy-side institutional interest that can support the stock. Article Title

Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, providing fresh buy-side institutional interest that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank remains bullish and recently raised its price target (noting resilient product revenue and long-term growth), reinforcing sell?side support despite some near?term metric misses. Article Title

Scotiabank remains bullish and recently raised its price target (noting resilient product revenue and long-term growth), reinforcing sell?side support despite some near?term metric misses. Positive Sentiment: Accenture and Snowflake announced a partnership to drive enterprise reinvention with AI and data, a commercial tie?up that can help accelerate enterprise adoption and usage-based consumption. Article Title

Accenture and Snowflake announced a partnership to drive enterprise reinvention with AI and data, a commercial tie?up that can help accelerate enterprise adoption and usage-based consumption. Positive Sentiment: A bullish Seeking Alpha piece highlights a large addressable market (potentially >$350B) and high retention metrics, arguing Snowflake’s usage?based model and AI tailwinds justify a premium growth multiple. Article Title

A bullish Seeking Alpha piece highlights a large addressable market (potentially >$350B) and high retention metrics, arguing Snowflake’s usage?based model and AI tailwinds justify a premium growth multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed in tone: several outlets summarize reiterated Buys and varied price targets (TD Cowen, Raymond James items), keeping analyst signals supportive but heterogeneous. Article Title

Analyst commentary is mixed in tone: several outlets summarize reiterated Buys and varied price targets (TD Cowen, Raymond James items), keeping analyst signals supportive but heterogeneous. Neutral Sentiment: Two non?market articles (a CNBC piece on executive social media and a general science feature about literal snowflakes) are being circulated but have limited direct impact on Snowflake’s fundamentals. Article Title Article Title

Two non?market articles (a CNBC piece on executive social media and a general science feature about literal snowflakes) are being circulated but have limited direct impact on Snowflake’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares (~$44.4M at ~$221.83), reducing his stake by ~80% — a large, disclosed insider sale that can raise short?term caution among investors despite normal liquidity or diversification reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares (~$44.4M at ~$221.83), reducing his stake by ~80% — a large, disclosed insider sale that can raise short?term caution among investors despite normal liquidity or diversification reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: CAO Emily Ho sold 586 shares (~$130k), a relatively small transaction but another insider sale disclosed the same day. SEC filing: SEC Filing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

