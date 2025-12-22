Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ QQHG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $61.24.
About Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- GOLD ALERT
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.