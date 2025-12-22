Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ QQHG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

About Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF

Invesco Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Invesco QQQ Hedged Advantage ETF is an is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

