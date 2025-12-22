Head-To-Head Contrast: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 1 0 0 0 1.00 LightPath Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 0.92% 1.66% 1.02% LightPath Technologies -36.76% -60.07% -16.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and LightPath Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $164.46 million 0.60 $6.31 million $0.10 59.20 LightPath Technologies $37.20 million 10.44 -$14.87 million ($0.39) -21.87

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultralife beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife HiRate, Ultralife Thin Cell, Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. It serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

