Financial Contrast: JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH) vs. Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enersys has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JNS has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enersys and JNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enersys 0 0 5 1 3.17 JNS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Enersys presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Enersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enersys is more favorable than JNS.

This table compares Enersys and JNS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enersys $3.62 billion 1.52 $363.73 million $8.55 17.41 JNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than JNS.

Profitability

This table compares Enersys and JNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enersys 9.05% 22.48% 10.42% JNS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Enersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Enersys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enersys beats JNS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

