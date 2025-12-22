Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) vs. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Head to Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Evofem Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $388,000.00 4.69 -$20.25 million ($48.27) -0.01 Evofem Biosciences $11.39 million 0.12 $52.98 million ($0.06) -0.18

Evofem Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A N/A -383.58% Evofem Biosciences -46.42% -91.97% -61.93%

Summary

Vaccinex beats Evofem Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. It is developing Pepinemab, which is in phase 2 study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease and has completed phase 2 study for treatment of Huntington's disease; Pepinemab in combination with Pembrolizumab in phase 2 study for head and neck cancer, Avelumab in phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer, and completed phase 2 study with Avelumab for non-small cell lung cancer; and Pepinemab in combination with Nivolumab completed phase 2 study for melanoma, and trastuzumab and DC vaccine in phase 2 study for breast cancer. The company has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. It has collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme; Ares Trading S.A.; The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Emory University; Huntington Study Group; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc; Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; Surface Oncology, Inc.; and Pharmaceutical and Biotech Co. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

