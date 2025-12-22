Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/9/2025 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.90. This trade represents a 8.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

