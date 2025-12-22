Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) in the last few weeks:
- 12/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/18/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/10/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 12/9/2025 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/1/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/21/2025 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health
In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.90. This trade represents a 8.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.
