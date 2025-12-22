Pfizer (PFE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:
- 12/17/2025 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 12/17/2025 – Pfizer was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Pfizer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 12/10/2025 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2025 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2025 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2025 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/5/2025 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – Pfizer had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
