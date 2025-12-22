Pfizer (PFE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently:

12/17/2025 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/17/2025 – Pfizer was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Pfizer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/10/2025 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Pfizer had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

