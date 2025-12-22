Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.63 and last traded at $264.5610. Approximately 5,515,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,862,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.68.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,784 shares of company stock valued at $40,538,939. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its position in Salesforce by 337.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 20,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

