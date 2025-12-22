Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 10,667,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,002,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,597. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,874 shares of company stock worth $3,404,477. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

