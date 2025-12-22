Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $104.6940. Approximately 8,795,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,552,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock worth $943,985. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.