United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.6720. 5,449,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,849,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after buying an additional 372,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after buying an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

