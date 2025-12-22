Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRYGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.42. 11,147,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 6,172,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 222.9% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 99,204,800.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,048 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

