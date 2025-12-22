Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.86 and last traded at $306.1610. 1,927,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,898,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.74. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Celestica by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $946,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

