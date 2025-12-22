Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head to Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -338.92% N/A -855.97%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $23.31 billion 2.19 $1.45 billion $0.45 60.27 Fobi AI $2.16 million 4.32 -$8.11 million ($0.03) -1.38

This table compares Fujitsu and Fobi AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Fobi AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

