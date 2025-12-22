Comparing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) & Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diana Shipping and Hafnia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hafnia 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Diana Shipping pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hafnia pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 11.18% 4.93% 2.11% Hafnia 29.50% 13.50% 8.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $228.21 million 0.87 $12.75 million $0.11 15.59 Hafnia $2.22 billion 1.21 $774.03 million $0.61 8.71

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hafnia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hafnia beats Diana Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

