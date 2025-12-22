Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $483,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,269,875. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of iRadimed stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $97.13. 86,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. iRadimed Corporation has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $98.44.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.31%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iRadimed in the first quarter valued at $1,418,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iRadimed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

