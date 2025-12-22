Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $281,008.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040,926.96. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,155,361.20.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $286,076.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total value of $295,218.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $298,816.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $311,556.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total transaction of $305,942.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 3.6%

Guidewire Software stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 912,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.25, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

View Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,105,000 after buying an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,146,000 after buying an additional 202,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 982,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,894,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.