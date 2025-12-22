Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.01 and last traded at $293.02. Approximately 6,024,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,212,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.95.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

