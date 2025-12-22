Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 130,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 55,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

