Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.00 and last traded at $166.2690. 5,639,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,628,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,284,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

