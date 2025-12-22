American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 37.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 534,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 761% from the average session volume of 62,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 34.67%.The company had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue. The other revenue is comprised of conference room rentals, parking revenues, and other incidental income.

