Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.91 and last traded at $93.23. 36,567,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 40,929,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.50 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 375,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $40,712,212.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $427,214.20. This trade represents a 98.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $261,878.54. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,840 shares of company stock valued at $181,648,613 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

