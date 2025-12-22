Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.3460. 118,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 57,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 12,915.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oculis by 65.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oculis by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

