Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 45.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,840,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average session volume of 253,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

