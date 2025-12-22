Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ: UVSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

