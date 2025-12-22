Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ: UVSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/15/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/24/2025 – Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.
Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.
