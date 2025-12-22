Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $175.96 and last traded at $175.0970. Approximately 10,882,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,846,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.27.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 238.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

