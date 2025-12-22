Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $175.96 and last traded at $175.0970. Approximately 10,882,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,846,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.27.
LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX
Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research
Key Stores Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on LRCX to $195, reinforcing analyst conviction and supporting the rally. Deutsche Bank Raises Price Target to $195
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade pushed Lam to a new one?year / record high, a technical signal that can attract momentum buying. Lam Research Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets point to AI-driven chip demand boosting shipments, margins and 2026 prospects — a fundamental growth story that underpins higher valuation multiples. Lam Research Hits 52-Week High
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published bullish fundamental analysis (“3 reasons to think yes”) highlighting above?average financial growth — supportive for medium?term earnings expectations. Is Lam Research a Solid Growth Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Investors Business Daily/Investors.com named LRCX a notable outperformer (IBD Stock of the Day), which can drive retail and institutional interest. IBD Stock Of The Day Hits All-Time High
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokers and sell?side coverage remain active; media summaries note analysts’ ratings influence flows but do not report fresh downgrades. Brokers Suggest Investing in Lam Research
- Neutral Sentiment: General share?price reporting pages and peripheral comparisons (e.g., a Mobix Labs vs. Lam survey) are being published but add little new fundamental information. Lam Research Share Price (Economic Times)
- Negative Sentiment: Options market shows elevated bearish positioning: unusually large put volume (?46,914 puts, ~44% above average) suggests hedging or increased short/bear bets that could cap near?term upside or increase volatility.
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution the recent run?up may not immediately translate into further gains—investors should watch earnings/guidance cadence and supply?chain dynamics. Lam Research Surges 4.6%—Caution Noted
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 238.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lam Research Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- The Fed Pivot Signal Smart Money’s Been Waiting For
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.