LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LogProstyle (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter.

LogProstyle Stock Performance

LogProstyle stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Monday. 18,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,901. LogProstyle has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogProstyle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogProstyle stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of LogProstyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LogProstyle Company Profile

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

