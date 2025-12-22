WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.5030. Approximately 2,392,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,698,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of -1.72.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 441,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $6,425,821.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,250. This represents a 94.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 1,470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,668,129. This represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 902,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,313,763. 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

