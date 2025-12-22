BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.9520, with a volume of 267004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBBB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBB Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BBB Foods Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 104.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 690,560 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

