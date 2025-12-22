Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.6950. Approximately 345,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,097,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,569,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 186.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,669,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,307 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,835,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,037 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,093,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 983,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

