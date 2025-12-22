Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.50. Enagas shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 514 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Enagas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enagas currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Enagas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enagas

Enagas Trading Down 3.8%

About Enagas

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Enagás is Spain’s primary natural gas transmission company, specializing in the development, operation and maintenance of high-pressure gas pipeline networks and regasification terminals. The company manages over 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines across the country and operates six strategic regasification plants, enabling the efficient receipt and redistribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Enagás also provides technical management and system operator services, ensuring the stability and security of the national gas grid under a regulated framework.

Founded in 1972 to coordinate Spain’s burgeoning gas infrastructure, Enagás was partially privatized and listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2002, becoming a constituent of the IBEX 35 index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.