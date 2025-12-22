Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 45,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 256,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper-Standard from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.83 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,240.75. This represents a 12.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

