Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $285.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/13/2025 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2025 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Expedia Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Expedia Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Expedia Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Expedia Group was given a new $294.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/15/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Expedia Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $281.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $270.00.

11/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $265.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $232.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $256.00.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $260.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $197.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $272.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/6/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Expedia Group was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/24/2025 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $234.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

