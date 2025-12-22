Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – December 22nd

Maplebear, Conagra Brands, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food retailers, or companies that supply and distribute food and everyday household staples. Investors often treat them as defensive holdings because they sell essential goods with relatively stable demand, though they can be affected by food-price inflation, competition, and margin pressure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

