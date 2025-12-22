Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – December 22nd

Sidus Space, Inflection Point Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Haoxin, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations — commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index or provider. For investors, small caps can offer higher growth potential but typically come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than mid- or large-cap stocks, so they suit those with longer time horizons and higher risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Haoxin (HXHX)

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

