CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

About CanAsia Energy

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.