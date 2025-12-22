Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 875.50, with a volume of 1113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 875.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 897.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 955.15.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

