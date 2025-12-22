JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 166, with a volume of 566445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.9%
The stock has a market cap of £436.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.70.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 72.95%.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
