Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 50.5% – Time to Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) fell 50.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.69 and last traded at GBX 9. 433,062,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,958% from the average session volume of 10,671,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20.

Positive Sentiment: Near-term opportunistic interest: the shares are trading close to their 52-week low, which may attract value-minded buyers if they view the sell-off as overdone.

Near-term opportunistic interest: the shares are trading close to their 52-week low, which may attract value-minded buyers if they view the sell-off as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and volume spike: the session posted a massive increase in volume versus the average and the share price sits well below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages — signals of heightened risk and trading activity rather than a fundamental turnaround.

Volatility and volume spike: the session posted a massive increase in volume versus the average and the share price sits well below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages — signals of heightened risk and trading activity rather than a fundamental turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven sell-off and investor caution — an American Banking News piece reports a large intraday decline and frames the move as a sell decision point; the article underscores the stock’s sharp drop and investor concern. Pantheon’s weak liquidity (current ratio ~0.79), high leverage (debt/equity ~7.35) and negative earnings metrics increase downside risk and make equity fundraising or dilution more likely if the company needs capital. Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 51.4% – Should You Sell?

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

